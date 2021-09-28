Advertisement

EMCC golf opens season in tournament at Eagle Ridge Golf Club

EMCC golfer practicing for opening weekend of team debut.
EMCC golfer practicing for opening weekend of team debut.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WTOK) - From Saturday to Sunday the East Mississippi Community College golf team had a 22 stroke improvement in their first men’s golf tournament since the team has returned to the school.

The Lions did finish in ninth place at the season opening MACCC event in Raymond, MS at the campus of Hinds Community College.

After a three year halt in the program the Lions collectively carded a 342 during Sunday’s action.

First year head coach Ashton Maddaloni said to EMCC, “For a team that is for the most part inexperienced in competitive golf, they fought hard, they didn’t give up, and they learned from their mistakes.I think all things considered, we had an impressive opening outing.”

Payton Chandler led the way for the Lions with a two-round total of 168.

EMCC will compete in their next tournament on Oct. 4-5, at River Birch Golf Club in Amory when Itawama hosts the two day event.

