Graffiti removed on 22 avenue in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The graffiti that was on several buildings on 22nd avenue has been removed. The Meridian Police Department also got a lead on the vandal.

The police believe it to be an individual that caused the multiple damages to numerous businesses in downtown Meridian. 7 buildings had the letters “TCC” were spray-painted over businesses ' windows, walls, and even their signs, including the Threefoot building.

Thankfully, several cleaning services were there to remove the graffiti. Newscenter 11 also caught up with one of the cleaning crews that donated their service for free.

“We are out here cleaning off the buildings. We are applying some solutions, chemicals, and trying to get all this graffiti off the buildings the best way we can. Yeah, we are doing this for free. I own Godwin Cleaning Services. We decided to donate our time and efforts to clean up the city,” said the owner of the Godwin Cleaners Ryan Godwin.

Police said that the case is still under investigation.

