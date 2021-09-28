Advertisement

Graffiti removed on 22 avenue in Meridian

The graffiti that was on several buildings on 22nd avenue has been removed. The Meridian Police...
The graffiti that was on several buildings on 22nd avenue has been removed. The Meridian Police Department also got a lead on the vandal.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The graffiti that was on several buildings on 22nd avenue has been removed. The Meridian Police Department also got a lead on the vandal.

The police believe it to be an individual that caused the multiple damages to numerous businesses in downtown Meridian. 7 buildings had the letters “TCC” were spray-painted over businesses ' windows, walls, and even their signs, including the Threefoot building.

Thankfully, several cleaning services were there to remove the graffiti. Newscenter 11 also caught up with one of the cleaning crews that donated their service for free.

“We are out here cleaning off the buildings. We are applying some solutions, chemicals, and trying to get all this graffiti off the buildings the best way we can. Yeah, we are doing this for free. I own Godwin Cleaning Services. We decided to donate our time and efforts to clean up the city,” said the owner of the Godwin Cleaners Ryan Godwin.

Police said that the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Kemper authorities search for missing woman in Lauderdale County.
Search for missing Kemper Co. woman enters Lauderdale Co.
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman

Latest News

Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul
Facts and Myths about vaccines
Separating myths from facts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine
Chippewa Valley Votes will be working to help get Wisconsin eligible voters registered Tuesday.
Voters have a few more days to register as a special election draws near