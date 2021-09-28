Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Kemper authorities search for missing woman in Lauderdale County.
Search for missing Kemper Co. woman enters Lauderdale Co.
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks...
Yellen says infrastructure overhaul will US boost economy
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas break ground on Presidential Center
This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Roll up your sleeves - not only for the COVID-19 shot but also to protect against flu. How...
Figuring out best timing for flu and COVID shots
The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive