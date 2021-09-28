Advertisement

Lamar soccer preps for game that could clinch division

Lamar goalie blocks shot in practice as Lamar's girls soccer team preps to clinch division on...
Lamar goalie blocks shot in practice as Lamar's girls soccer team preps to clinch division on Monday.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team will have one of their final regular season games of the year and it also comes with the opportunity to clinch their division.

If the Raiders are able to get a win they will win their division. This is their final divisional game of the season.

Last year they were able to make it happen and they will take on the challenge again Tuesday afternoon.

Lamar is 10-4 on the season and will look to have a spot in the playoffs this season. In 2020 they were able to advance to the semi finals round but want to rebound with their six seniors this year.

Tuesday will be senior night for the girls. Senior festivities will begin at 4:15 p.m. and the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Kemper authorities search for missing woman in Lauderdale County.
Search for missing Kemper Co. woman enters Lauderdale Co.
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman

Latest News

EMCC golfer practicing for opening weekend of team debut.
EMCC golf opens season in tournament at Eagle Ridge Golf Club
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) moves the ball up court in the second half of...
While Kawhi, Klay wait, Zion wants to be back opening night
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and center Tyler Biadasz (63) celebrate a touchdown...
Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury
NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR...
Denny Hamlin winning early, often in Cup Series playoff race