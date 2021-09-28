Lamar soccer preps for game that could clinch division

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Tuesday the Lamar Raiders girls soccer team will have one of their final regular season games of the year and it also comes with the opportunity to clinch their division.

If the Raiders are able to get a win they will win their division. This is their final divisional game of the season.

Last year they were able to make it happen and they will take on the challenge again Tuesday afternoon.

Lamar is 10-4 on the season and will look to have a spot in the playoffs this season. In 2020 they were able to advance to the semi finals round but want to rebound with their six seniors this year.

Tuesday will be senior night for the girls. Senior festivities will begin at 4:15 p.m. and the game will kick off at 4:30 p.m.

