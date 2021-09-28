Man dies of injuries suffered in Choctaw Co. wreck

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Choctaw County man died last week in a 2-vehicle collision. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Gregory DeWayne Townsend, 49, of Lisman, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta when it pulled out from a stop sign and in front of a 2017 Dodge Charger, driven by an 18-year-old, also from Lisman.

The Fiesta then left the roadway and overturned in a creek about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Townsend died of his injuries Saturday, Sept. 25, at University Medical Hospital, in Mobile, Ala.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at the 10 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of the Butler city limits.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.