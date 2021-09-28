Advertisement

MHSAA votes to move regular season games due to lack of officials

MHSAA logo
MHSAA logo(MHSAA)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday the Mississippi High School Athletic Association voted to change the end of football season dates due to a lack of officials.

All 2A, 3A and 4A classes will play their final regular season games on Thursday, October, 28th.

All 1A, 5A and 6A classes will play their final regular season games on Thursday, November, 4th.

This is only a change of dates not a change of match ups.

According to Ricky Neaves the MHSAA executive director this will allow playoff games to be held on Friday nights and it will also give teams an extra day to prepare for playoffs.

Playoffs for class 2A, 3A and 4A will begin on Friday, October, 5th and for Class 1A, 5A and 6A then playoffs will start on Friday, November, 12th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail
Molly Ruth Netherland
Update on missing Kemper County woman
Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing...
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance

Latest News

Lady Raiders seek division title
Sportscast 09/26
American Wins Ryder Cup
Sportscast 09/26
Sportscast 09/26
Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Delta Devils struggle to break losing streak to Jaguars on Sunday