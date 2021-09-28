MHSAA votes to move regular season games due to lack of officials

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On Friday the Mississippi High School Athletic Association voted to change the end of football season dates due to a lack of officials.

All 2A, 3A and 4A classes will play their final regular season games on Thursday, October, 28th.

All 1A, 5A and 6A classes will play their final regular season games on Thursday, November, 4th.

This is only a change of dates not a change of match ups.

According to Ricky Neaves the MHSAA executive director this will allow playoff games to be held on Friday nights and it will also give teams an extra day to prepare for playoffs.

Playoffs for class 2A, 3A and 4A will begin on Friday, October, 5th and for Class 1A, 5A and 6A then playoffs will start on Friday, November, 12th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.