A private memorial service for Mr. Terry Clark will be held at a later date.

Mr. Clark, age 62, of Jackson passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his residence.

Terry was a wonderful chef and worked in the healthcare industry his entire career. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend who was loved by one and all.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Regena Clark and Jeff Clark (Lou); nieces, Amber Clark Skinner and Cortney Clark Holloway (Josh); great-nephews, Jackson Phillip Skinner and Jayden Lamar Skinner; great-nieces, Hallie Joyce Holloway and Averie Clark Holloway; and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Joyce Clark.

The family requests memorials be made in his memory to Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Online contributions may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721