Rain chances are back

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After days of rain-free weather, we’re back to a pattern that’s supportive of an umbrella. No day will be a wash-out, but each day will bring a chance for wet weather. Today’s rain coverage will be more-so hit & miss, but scattered showers are expected by Midweek due to an upper-level feature.

Each day will not only bring a chance for wet weather, but it’ll also be more muggy from this point. We have a persistent flow off the Gulf of Mexico that’ll lead to an abundance of moisture across our area. So, expect the “air you can wear” for the rest of the week.

High pressure tries to build back into our area to end the week, and this will help in decreasing the rain chances. So, only isolated showers are expected for the wrap up to the work week and the start of the weekend.

