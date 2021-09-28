Separating myths from facts surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Community Health Improvement Network gave the public a chance to learn the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Medical professionals from Anderson Regional Medical Center were on hand at Freedom Rock Cathedral Church presenting information and answering questions.

The purpose of today’s event; to separate fact from fiction when it comes to COVID and getting vaccinated.

”There’s quite a bit of hesitancy and misinformation out there and we’re here today to deal with a lot of those myths and dispel them. We want to give folks the facts and the truths about these vaccines which is quite a bit. They’ve been out now for quite some time. There’s almost 370 million doses that have been given which is the largest test group. If you think it hasn’t been tested well enough, I can assure you it has been.”

“First of all I think it’s very important for the church to express partnerships with like we have here with the Community Health Improvement Network. The primary purpose is to raise awareness and to bring clarification concerning many of the misconceptions and even convictions some have concerning the vaccination as a whole.”

If you didn’t get a chance to take part Tuesday, another lunch and learn event will be held Thursday at Noon at Freedom Rock Church.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.