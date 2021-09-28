Showers sneak back into the forecast starting Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some changes in our forecast are bringing rain back to us this week.

Rain will increase over the Delta. We told you that last week, but at that point it looked like that rain would stay over the Delta. A disturbance from the Southwest is a bit stronger than anticipated. The disturbance will pass north of us, but it will have enough energy to push some of that rain from the Delta into our area. We won’t all get rain, and many areas will still stay dry.

The rain will be most abundant on either side of the Mississippi River well to our west. The rain will expand eastward into our area. The farther east you are, the fewer the showers will be. The farther west you are, the more common the showers will be. So locally, our biggest chance for rain is along and west of Highway 15 -- so from a north-south line from Louisville to Philadelphia to Union to Decatur to Newton west toward Jackson. East of the state line in West Alabama, showers will be more limited.

Clouds will begin increasing from the west tonight. Our low temperatures near 65 degrees may happen between 2 AM and 4 AM. Increasing clouds may warm us back to near 70 degrees by the time most of us are waking up on Tuesday morning. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Some areas will stay dry. Otherwise, the day will be partly to mostly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 84 degrees.

