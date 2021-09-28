Advertisement

State asks to delay order that it create mental health plan

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state of Mississippi intends to appeal a federal judge’s mandate that it come up with a plan detailing how it will work to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered that Mississippi had 120 days to come up with a proposed plan to submit to the U.S. Justice Department and a mental health expert.

Reeves ordered that the final plan be completed in 180 days. Lawyers for the state asked in court documents if the January 2022 deadline could be postponed because the state intends to appeal Reeves’ ruling.

