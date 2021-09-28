Stormy spots possible again Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Additional rain this evening on top of earlier rainfall can cause some localized flash flooding. Radar estimates that 3-4 inches of rain fell this afternoon over large sections of central and northern Clarke County.

Our Next 24 Hours

Areas of rain will steadily diminish through about 9 PM. After any leftover evening rain ends, the rest of tonight will be mainly cloudy. Areas of fog will develop by morning and could limit the visibility for the morning drive. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Showers and heavy storms are possible again on Wednesday. There will be dry areas, too. Away from the rain, we will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 84 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Energy spinning out of an upper level low pressure swirl over West Texas and New Mexico is sliding east and helping to enhance our showers and storms. We’ll have a similar setup for Thursday, which favors more rain and thunder. A mid-level high pressure ridge will build northward from the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and Saturday. That will set up a couple of dry days.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker will arrive on Sunday. It’s a cold front that will break down the high pressure ridge and help to increase the showers and storms again for Sunday. The cold front may stall, which could mean more rain on Monday and Tuesday.

