Vandals leave their mark in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Business owners are outraged Monday in the city of Meridian after 7 buildings were hit with graffiti, including the Threefoot building.

Most of the vandalism has already been covered or cleared, but here is an example of what can be found in downtown. The letters “TCC” were spray-painted over businesses ' windows, walls, and even their signs.

Business owners said the cost of the destruction is estimated to run in the thousands of dollars. Two banks were also tagged: Citizen’s National Bank and Regions Bank, both on 22nd avenue. Meridian Police Department said the fine for vandalism can be up to $500.

Many business owners said the punishments should be higher. Newscenter 11 spoke with one of them that didn’t want to be on camera.

“It is kind of alarming and madding that it is happening here like it is. We are all trying to make a living, to support our downtown area, and support Meridian. Then, senseless acts happen like this which deters people from coming downtown to shop in our stores,” said the owner of the Generations Fine Paper and Gifts Melissa Love.

Meridian Police department said the fine for vandalism can be up to $500. Many business owners said the punishments should be higher.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.