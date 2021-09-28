Advertisement

Voters have a few more days to register as a special election draws near

Chippewa Valley Votes will be working to help get Wisconsin eligible voters registered Tuesday.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and the deadline to register for a special election is just days away now.

Voters in Lauderdale, Kemper, Noxubee and Winston counties will go to the polls on November 2nd in a special election to elect a Senator for District 32. A crowded field of nine candidates are in the field to take the place of Sampson Jackson who retired from the post on June 30th.

”If you have not registered to vote then you certainly need to change your address if you’re eligible to vote in this upcoming Senate 32 race,” said Donna Jill Johnson, Circuit Clerk for Lauderdale County. “Out of our 40 precincts that we have, only 14 are open that will be eligible to vote in this 32. We encourage people to look at your voter registration card at the bottom and it will show what senate district you’re in. If you’re in 32, you will be eligible to vote.”

The deadline to register to vote is next Monday, October 4th.

