Advertisement

Blue-tongue disease on the rise among deer in Mississippi

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials say they’ve seen an increase in reports of sick and deceased deer in recent weeks, which one wildlife biologist suspects may be caused by an outbreak of Hemorrhagic Disease, which is commonly called blue-tongue.

Dr. Bronson Strickland, wildlife specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the disease is caused by a virus and is transmitted deer-to-deer by midges or tiny biting flies.

“The virus causes internal hemorrhaging and sometimes rapid death occurs,” he said. “This virus may cause ulcers, which can disrupt digestion.”

Deer who get the disease will develop a fever and seek water to cool off. Deer that succumb to the virus are usually found near water as a result, Strickland explained in a news release.

The disease poses no direct health threats to humans and cannot be transmitted by coming in contact with an infected deer, eating infected meat or being bitten by the insects that carry the virus, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks website.

Other signs deer have been infected is when their hooves have sloughed off. “The fever a deer experiences while fighting the virus interrupts hoof growth, but the hoof will grow back,” he said.

HD outbreaks are tracked by MDWFP via hunter reports and the occurrence of sloughing hooves from deer harvested each season.

“The HD virus is more common in some years and typically follows a three to five-year cycle. Mississippi has had four consecutive years with low HD activity,” said MDWFP Deer Program Coordinator William T. McKinley. “In the Southeastern U.S., HD outbreaks usually result in less than 10 percent mortality.”

To report a sick deer, log onto mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2199.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Business owners are outraged Monday in the city of Meridian after 7 buildings were hit with...
Vandals leave their mark in downtown Meridian

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 794K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Florida man captures gator with trash can
WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 3
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 3
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 2
Wednesday Weather Whys Ep. 2
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million