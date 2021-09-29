Advertisement

Building in George Reese Courts rededicated to honor Rush Gordon

Meridian Housing Authority honors influential member of the community
Rush Gordon takes picture with Mayor Jimmie Smith
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The meridian housing authority honored a pillar of the community by renaming a building in his honor.

The building previously used as the teen center located in George Reese courts has be restored and named after Rush Gordon.

Gordon has been an important part of the community for more than sixty-five years through community service with Wesley House and serving as a mentor to many in the community through the meridian chapter of the boy scouts.

Many of the speakers at the event were those that he mentored, the main emphasis was how much Mr. Gordon means to all he has helped in the community.

The multi purpose building named in Gordon’s honor will house a laundromat and meeting facilities that can be used for many things.

