City council passes FY 2022 budget

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city budget for the 2022 fiscal year was approved at Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting. It’s higher than the previous $35.7 million budget but the millage rate was not increased.

“Council approved the budget, which included the total budget for the general fund which is $37,131,937 for the fiscal year of 2022 that is spread throughout the different departments in the city. The millage rate remains the same throughout the city at 50.84 mills, so that means no tax increase in the city of Meridian. So your taxes will remain the same unless your property is assessed at a higher value,” said Meridian chief financial officer, Brandye Latimer.

The new budget for the police department stayed the same at around $9.2 million. The budget for the fire department fell from $7.7 million to $7.5 million and public works was increased from $7.2 million last year to $8.2 million for FY2022.

“We’re anticipating and have been assured that there will be an increase in revenue for the city, so things right now look like they are in good shape,” said Ward 1 Councilman George Thomas.

City officials say hiring new police officers is within the budget and is one of their top priorities. The budget takes effect Oct. 1.

