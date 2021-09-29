City of Meridian Arrest September 29, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DAWANNA R BUDD
|1968
|10856 GILBERT JOYNER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRUCE A HARRIS
|1984
|1923 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SHANNON L TENTION
|1980
|302 34TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:36 PM on September 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.