City of Meridian Arrest September 29, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DAWANNA R BUDD196810856 GILBERT JOYNER RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRUCE A HARRIS19841923 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
SHANNON L TENTION1980302 34TH AVE MERIDAIN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 5:36 PM on September 28, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

