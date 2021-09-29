Lamar girls soccer win division

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Come rain or shine, the Lamar girls soccer team has a lot to shine about after the rain.

Tuesday the Raiders were ready to host Park Place in their final game of their division for the regular season but Park Place decided to forfeit due to rain.

The forfeit is enough for them to clinch. The Raiders are the Central Division Two champions this year.

Due to the forfeit they did postpone their senior day festivities to Thursday when they host MRA.

