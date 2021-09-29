Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 29, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Business owners are outraged Monday in the city of Meridian after 7 buildings were hit with...
Vandals leave their mark in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest September 29, 2021
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report September 28, 2021