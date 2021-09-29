MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High school students from the Lauderdale County School District lent a helping hand to homeowners in need throughout the county Wednesday.

LCSD teamed up with Miss Mississippi 2021, Holly Brand to sponsor the “LCSD Day of Service.”

They helped meet the needs of widows and senior citizens in the community at six worksites throughout the county.

As part of the initiative, volunteers removed storm debris, raked leaves, and provided other outdoor services.

“It’s good to give back to the community. Community helps us with everything whether it be with school. NJRC, we get a lot of fundraising for the community so it’s just our way to give back,” said Northeast High School NJROTC Commanding Officer, Brendan Stevens.

“Being able to give back in the smallest way possible is going to be super fun I always loved helping people so being able to actually get down and do the dirty work is important for the mission of Miss America. For me coming back home has been really just a big deal. I’ve always loved the support the community of Meridian has shown me from doing pageants when I was younger to competing in the Miss America competition. It’s important for me to give back to a community that has always supported me and been there for me,” said Miss Mississippi 2021, Holly Brand.

One homeowner said waiting for the volunteers to come was like Christmas morning.

“This is the most wonderful thing in the world. I had surgery in April and I’m a gardener. I gardened for fifty years, and I couldn’t garden this year. I was ill from the surgery but I was more ill that I couldn’t plant my flowers and to have this group come and weed my flowers it’s just wonderful. It’s the best initiative I’ve ever seen. We have a very large focus on the children in Meridian, it’s about time we got focused on senior citizens,” said Meridian homeowner, Susan Gruno.

LCSD said this was a true community effort and they are grateful for Miss Mississippi’s support.

