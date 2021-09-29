Meridian budget allows room for growth at MPD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The budget for the Meridian Police Department stayed the same year to year at $9.2 million but the city council said it still has plenty of room to hire additional police officers. There are currently 92 positions fully funded for FY 2022, which begins Oct. 1.

Many of those positions are open and need to be filled, patrol officers, administration, dispatch and others.

City officials said they hope that adding more police officers to the police force will help curb the crime wave that the city is going through.

“I think that once we have a bigger number of officers out there it will make people feel safer. To see more cars and more officers out there on patrol, whether it’s walking patrol downtown or if it’s in the cars coming through the different neighborhoods or attending different events here in Meridian. And we’ll have a better response time to a lot of the calls that come in.”

Young also said the department has a small group of officers that are completing the academy soon and she hopes that the public will embrace them as part of the community.

