More heavy storms likely Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely Thursday. Still, we won’t all get the rain.

Heavy storms this evening will ease in intensity, then occasional showers may be possible through the night. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday, especially after 9 AM. There may be some areas that stay dry, but rain will be most widespread on Thursday out of all of the other rainy days this week. Away from the storms, we will be mainly cloudy. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees. Storms will fade after sunset just before 6:45 PM.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but storms can bring heavy rain. The heaviest storms can bring a quick inch or two of rain, which can cause flash flooding in localized cases. That’s especially true in urban areas where drainage is not very efficient. Storms can also bring lightning and loud thunder along with 30-35 mph wind gusts.

Friday and Saturday will be drier and warmer as high pressure builds northward into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. A cold front will nudge that high pressure out of the way and increase the showers and thunderstorms again on Sunday and Monday.

