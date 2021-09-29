Graveside services for Mr. Norman E. Driskill will begin at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Keith Lovett officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Driskill, 74, of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Norman was a Class of 1965 graduate of Meridian High School where he played football. He went on to play football for Coach Bull Sullivan at EMJC on scholarship. Norman was also a member of the Phi Kappa Fraternity. Norman retired as a Captain with the City of Meridian Fire Department, after 20 years of service to his community, and went on to work with the 186 th Air National Guard Fire Department as Crew Chief, where he retired after 25 years of service. Norman formed lifelong friendships with his brothers of both fire departments. Norman was an avid outdoorsman, he loved both fishing and hunting, especially with his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Driskill is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Evie Riley Driskill; their daughter, Tracey Norwood; grandchildren Meagan Taylor (Adam), William Cody Dennis (Nikki), and Thomas Riley Dennis (Abby); as well as three great grandchildren, Max Taylor, Olivia Taylor, and Lilly Dennis. Siblings, Alan Driskill (Patty), Gary Driskill (Carol), Betty DiPalma (Ronnie), and Sherry Davis (John); his step-mother, Dot Driskill; special uncle, Jimmy Pierce, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as his four-legged companion, Bo.

Norman is preceded in death by his son, Norman E. Driskill, Jr.; his Father, Norwood Driskill and Mother, Willie Faye Gardner; and step-father Lloyd Gardner.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

The Driskill family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Anderson Regional Medical Center and Queen City Nursing Home for their care and dedication.

Pallbearers will be Jerry May, Mark Covington, Keith Goodson, T.J. Nance, Wayne Wright, and Sam “Monk” Kidd. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the City of Meridian Fire Department, the members of the 186 th Fire Department, and former college teammates, Wayne Richards and Monk Little.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Driskill family will receive guests from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721