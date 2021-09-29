Funeral services for Mrs. Darrene Dearman Hall will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Darrene Dearman Hall, age 59, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

Darrene was born in Rome, Georgia on October 14, 1961. Her family relocated to Enterprise, Mississippi when she was fifteen. She was a graduate of Enterprise High School, class of 1980. She attended Meridian Community College and The University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. After college, she moved back to Rome and married Jack Hall on June 8, 1985. The Hall’s welcomed their first daughter, Alanna Hall Gonzalez, in Atlanta in 1994 and moved to Meridian in 1995 after graduating from Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia. They welcomed their second daughter, Mia Madeline Hall, in 1996. Alanna and Mia were the center of Darrene’s life and she devoted countless hours to their activities. She was an active contributor to the Meridian community with her involvement in Junior Auxillary, Meridian Little Theater Guild, PTSO president at Northeast Middle School, and various other events and organizations. Darrene was also deeply committed to her husband, Dr. Jack Hall, and their chiropractic practice. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Mrs. Hall is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dr. Jack Hall; her daughters, Alanna Hall Gonzalez (Jeynell) and Mia Madeline Hall; her sisters, Deborah Devitt and LaDonna Scheppe (Walter); her nephews, Jason Haygood, Paul Cochran, Stefan Scheppe, and Adrian Scheppe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Thora Dearman.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 30 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721