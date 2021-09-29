Advertisement

Powerball reaches $570 million

Mega Millions grows to $34 million; Mississippi Match 5 increases to $100,000
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000, and one for $50,000.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing, At $570 million, is the 8th largest in the game’s history and is the highest since January 2021. The Powerball jackpot was last won in Florida June 5.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $34 million, and the jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $100,000.

There are still Mississippi winners out there.
The Mississippi Lottery has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000, and one for $50,000.

Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville has become the most recent retailer to sell a winning ticket for Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing and is worth $150,000.

The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 22-23-37-62-63 with a Powerball of 19. The multiplier was 3.

Additionally, a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold for the June 5, 2021, drawing at Fast Mart 19 at 2782 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg; while a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Circle K at 1860 Main St. in Madison for the Sept. 15, 2021, drawing.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid winnings.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Business owners are outraged Monday in the city of Meridian after 7 buildings were hit with...
Vandals leave their mark in downtown Meridian

Latest News

A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera
Tropical Depression #20 forms
Tropical Depression #20 forms in the Atlantic
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas...
Dobbs: Funding for medical marijuana regulation is a concern