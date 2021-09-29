Reports of blue-tongue disease in deer increasing

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said it has received an increasing number of sick and/or deceased deer reports within the past weeks. Wildlife biologists suspect Mississippi may be experiencing an outbreak of Hemorrhagic Disease, commonly called blue-tongue. It’s not a danger to people.

“HD is caused by a virus and is transmitted deer to deer by midges of the genus Culicoides. These tiny, biting insects are commonly referred to as gnats. The virus causes internal hemorrhaging and sometimes rapid death occurs. The virus may cause ulcers which can disrupt digestion,” said Dr. Bronson Strickland, an MSU Extension wildlife specialist. “While deer are suffering from the HD virus they will get a fever and seek water to cool their body temperature. Deer that succumb to the virus are commonly found near water for this reason. Far more often, deer become infected but are able to cope with the virus and will have no long-term damage, other than tell-tale indicators they had the virus. This is often seen with deer harvested in the fall and their hooves appear to have sloughed off. The fever a deer experiences while fighting the virus interrupts hoof growth, but the hoof will grow back.”

“MDWFP tracks HD outbreaks via hunter reports and the occurrence of sloughing hooves from deer harvested each season”, said MDWFP deer program coordinator William T. McKinley. “The HD virus is more common in some years and typically follows a 3 to 5 year cycle. Mississippi has had 4 consecutive years with low HD virus activity. In the Southeastern US, HD outbreaks usually result in less than 10% mortality. In other regions of the US, outbreaks can be much more severe causing far greater mortality.”

To report a sick deer, visit the MDWFP App, mdwfp.com, or call 601.432.2199. For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi visit www.mdwfp.com or call at (601) 432-2400.

