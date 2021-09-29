Rod Hickman runs for state Senate seat

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A special election for the Mississippi Senate District 32 is just weeks away.

Rod Hickman is just 1 of 9 candidates running for this seat.

“I’ve always known that I would live a life of service, " said District 32 candidate, Rod Hickman.

Rod Hickman is from up the road in Macon, Mississippi.

He is a law professor at both Tougaloo College and the Mississippi University for Women, a part-time prosecutor for Noxubee County, and owns his own law firm.

Hickman said when the District 32 seat became open, he felt he would be a good fit.

“I want to represent each and every county that makes up district 32. I want to represent all four counties as strongly as any county. Secondly, I want to make sure I’m visible in each county. I want to get there. I need to know the needs of the people. It’s important for me to know what the people need because this is not a position that is me as a representative position. I represent the people. So, one of the things I would definitely want to do is get into one of these counties see what the needs of the people are, and make those things happen,” said Hickman.

Hickman said he wants to see a stronger investment in education, innovation of infrastructure, and keeping rural hospitals open in district 32.

“in the senate, I would be one vote among the rest of the senators, so I think you have to be able to collaborate with others, work well even across the aisle because it’s a legislative body not just one vote. So, my thing is to bring attention to these and come up with some innovative ideas of how we can pass laws that move us forward toward the things I’m looking to make happen,” said Hickman.

Hickman said he has the experience, educational background, and necessary knowledge to represent District 32. All things he said voters should consider when looking at candidates.

“It is vital and important that you have someone there who understands the process of making laws. I am a practicing attorney and so I know what needs to go into law, I know the difference that one word can make in a statute. So, I think it’s very important that you not only get out and vote but that you consider the candidates very strongly and their qualifications for this office,” said Hickman.

Hickman said he has knocked on 3,000 doors since he announced his candidacy and plans to reach 7,000 by-election night.

Candidates running for the seat along with Hickman are W.J. Coleman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Kim Houston, Keith Jackson, and Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 4th.

