Snap benefits increasing October 1
By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Snap benefits will be going up beginning Friday, October 1

According to the USDA, the SNAP program helps feed more than 42 million Americans, which is 1 in 8 people each month.

This increase is intended to put healthy food choices in reach for families that might not have been able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

The 21 percent increase is based on the pre-pandemic amount your family was receiving, so this is separate from the extra pandemic relief funds.

According to the USDA, the change was driven by the latest data on current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food.

So, the revised plan encourages people to eat more fish and vegetables.

A recent USDA study shows that nearly nine out of 10 SNAP participants reported facing cost barriers to achieving a healthy diet.

