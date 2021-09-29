Advertisement

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Northeast Lauderdale volleyball

This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale girls volleyball team.
This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale girls volleyball team.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale girls volleyball team.

The Trojans recently beat the number one team in their district in a tough 3-1 match.

They also swept West Lauderdale and Quitman this season.

This is only Northeast’s second year with their girls volleyball program.

Congrats to head coach Deborah Everette and the Northeast volleyball girls for being our team of the week!

