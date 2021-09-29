Advertisement

Tropical Depression #20 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression #20 forms
Tropical Depression #20 forms(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #20 formed in the tropical Atlantic on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to gradually intensify, and it’ll eventually become Tropical Storm Victor. It will be moving into an area of increasing wind shear (change in wind speed & direction with height). This should help in slowing its development, but the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it becoming a hurricane down the line.

Regardless of its development, it’s not expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico... which means it’s not a threat to our area. Forecast model trends have it recurving north across the Atlantic... well east of Bermuda.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Business owners are outraged Monday in the city of Meridian after 7 buildings were hit with...
Vandals leave their mark in downtown Meridian

Latest News

More rain is in the forecast
Unsettled weather for the next couple of days
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 29th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 29th, 2021
Weather - September 28, 2021
Weather - September 28, 2021
More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, but we won't necessarily all get rain.
Stormy spots possible again Thursday