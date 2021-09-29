Tropical Depression #20 forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Depression #20 formed in the tropical Atlantic on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to gradually intensify, and it’ll eventually become Tropical Storm Victor. It will be moving into an area of increasing wind shear (change in wind speed & direction with height). This should help in slowing its development, but the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it becoming a hurricane down the line.

Regardless of its development, it’s not expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico... which means it’s not a threat to our area. Forecast model trends have it recurving north across the Atlantic... well east of Bermuda.

