Unsettled weather for the next couple of days

More rain is in the forecast
More rain is in the forecast(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It looks like more downpours are possible today as the weather pattern remains rather unsettled due to an upper disturbance & abundant moisture. We are going to have some showers/storms throughout the afternoon & evening, and this pattern will follow us into Thursday. Each day, rainfall estimates ranging from .25″ - 1″ can be expected.

Morning fog will also be possible, so make sure to allow extra drive time. However, by Friday, high pressure (our fair weather friend) gets a bit closer to our area. This will help to shut down the rain machine, and temps will warm up. So, plan for nice outdoor weather for the last day of the workweek and the start of the weekend.

By Sunday, the pattern will begin to shift again...increasing the rain chances. So, if you have outdoor plans on Sunday, have a Plan B just in case. A cold front moves into our area for Monday, and it’ll keep rain chances in the forecast for the start of the week. However, behind the front, expect a return to a nice fall-like pattern starting Tuesday.

