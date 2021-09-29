UWA promotes upcoming Rodeo Showdown

LIVINGSTON, Ala.. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama men’s and women’s rodeo team were out front of Young Hall Cafe on Tuesday to promote their upcoming rodeo.

The rodeo will go from Thursday, Sept., 30th- Saturday Oct., 2nd. The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. each night.

The UWA Rodeo Showdown will be held at Hines-Spree Rodeo Complex. The price of admissions for children is $5 and for adults is $10. Ages five and under will get in for free.

