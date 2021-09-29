Advertisement

Wednesday Weather Whys Sept. 29th

Storm System Movement
Storm System Movement
By Deitra McKenzie
Sep. 29, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Each Wednesday morning at 9:30, Meteorologist Deitra Mckenzie goes LIVE on Facebook from the digital news desk for our weekly “Weather Whys” segment.   You ask the questions, and she brings the answers. Today, she explained why storm systems move in different directions across different parts of the globe.

 A viewer asked why our day-to-day weather moves from west to east, but tropical systems move from east to west.  Deitra explained why it’s all due to global wind circulations. The trade winds, or the easterlies, steer tropical systems from east to west. This happens between 30-degrees north latitude and 30-degrees south. The prevailing westerlies, which includes the jet stream, moves our day-to-day storm systems typically from west to east. This happens between 30-degrees and 60-degrees north. 

Simply put, these different wind paths are courtesy of something called the Coriolis Force...thanks to a spinning earth.

**To submit a Weather Whys click here: https://www.wtok.com/page/wednesday-weather-whys/

