Yellow Jackets survive five setter over Bulldogs
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale hosted Union in volleyball tonight as the Bulldogs are looking to clinch their division.
Earlier this season Clarkdale did beat Union in a 5 set match.
Tonight Union would take the first match 25-22. In the second set Clarkdale is able to strike back and win 25-22.
Third set: Union wins 25-20
Fourth set: Clarkdale wins 25-21
Fifth set Union comes away with the win 15-4.
Union takes the match 3-2.
The Bulldogs will host Forest on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.