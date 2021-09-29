Yellow Jackets survive five setter over Bulldogs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale hosted Union in volleyball tonight as the Bulldogs are looking to clinch their division.

Earlier this season Clarkdale did beat Union in a 5 set match.

Tonight Union would take the first match 25-22. In the second set Clarkdale is able to strike back and win 25-22.

Third set: Union wins 25-20

Fourth set: Clarkdale wins 25-21

Fifth set Union comes away with the win 15-4.

Union takes the match 3-2.

The Bulldogs will host Forest on Thursday.

