Advertisement

Yellow Jackets survive five setter over Bulldogs

Yellow Jackets head into a five set match against the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
Yellow Jackets head into a five set match against the Bulldogs Tuesday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale hosted Union in volleyball tonight as the Bulldogs are looking to clinch their division.

Earlier this season Clarkdale did beat Union in a 5 set match.

Tonight Union would take the first match 25-22. In the second set Clarkdale is able to strike back and win 25-22.

Third set: Union wins 25-20

Fourth set: Clarkdale wins 25-21

Fifth set Union comes away with the win 15-4.

Union takes the match 3-2.

The Bulldogs will host Forest on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Teen arrested in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Kemper authorities search for missing woman in Lauderdale County.
Search for missing Kemper Co. woman enters Lauderdale Co.
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Two inmates are missing from the Clarke County jail Thursday after they walked off a work detail.
Two inmates missing from Clarke County jail

Latest News

This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Northeast Lauderdale girls volleyball team.
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Northeast Lauderdale volleyball
Raiders girls soccer team are the Central Division Two champions.
Lamar girls soccer win division
Tigers rodeo team is out on Tuesday promoting the UWA Rodeo Showdown.
UWA promotes upcoming Rodeo Showdown
Atlanta Braves' Joc Pederson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington as he...
Braves survive scary ninth inning, hold off Phillies 2-1