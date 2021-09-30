Advertisement

1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of ATVs

An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene...
An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene County.(VNL)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene County.

Wynisha Rebecca Howard, 24, of Faunsdale, was a passenger on one ATV. The other was driven by De’Quan Juan’ya Henderson, 20, of Boligee.

Howard was transported to Greene County Hospital, where she pronounced dead a short time later. Henderson and the other driver, Kendarius Devell Colvin, 24, of Fosters, were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened on Greene County 20, about three miles north of Boligee. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases