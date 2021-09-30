1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of ATVs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene County.

Wynisha Rebecca Howard, 24, of Faunsdale, was a passenger on one ATV. The other was driven by De’Quan Juan’ya Henderson, 20, of Boligee.

Howard was transported to Greene County Hospital, where she pronounced dead a short time later. Henderson and the other driver, Kendarius Devell Colvin, 24, of Fosters, were both taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened on Greene County 20, about three miles north of Boligee. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.