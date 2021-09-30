Above average rain this month with more expected today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian has picked up more than 5″ of rain for the month thus far, and this last day of the month will add to the total. An upper level disturbance is giving us a wet start to the day, and an additional .25″-.50″ of rain are possible. Thankfully, the disturbance is moving away... leading to drier conditions for our late afternoon & evening plans. However, clouds and rain cooled air will keep temps a bit below the average into the low 80s.

Friday, and the kick-off to October, brings drier conditions. There could be some isolated PM storms, but Friday generally looks good for outdoor plans. Also, high school football games should be fine. It’ll be hotter for Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Similar weather is expected as we start the weekend, but rain looks likely for Sunday. Early next week, it looks like umbrella weather can be expected also.

