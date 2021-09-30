Advertisement

Above average rain this month with more expected today

It's been a rainy month
It's been a rainy month(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian has picked up more than 5″ of rain for the month thus far, and this last day of the month will add to the total. An upper level disturbance is giving us a wet start to the day, and an additional .25″-.50″ of rain are possible. Thankfully, the disturbance is moving away... leading to drier conditions for our late afternoon & evening plans. However, clouds and rain cooled air will keep temps a bit below the average into the low 80s.

Friday, and the kick-off to October, brings drier conditions. There could be some isolated PM storms, but Friday generally looks good for outdoor plans. Also, high school football games should be fine. It’ll be hotter for Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s. Similar weather is expected as we start the weekend, but rain looks likely for Sunday. Early next week, it looks like umbrella weather can be expected also.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 30th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 30th, 2021
Weather - September 29, 2021
Weather - September 29, 2021
Another round of heavy storms is likely again on Thursday.
More heavy storms likely Thursday
Storm System Movement
Wednesday Weather Whys Sept. 29th