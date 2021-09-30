Alcorn State Athletic Director steps down

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek J. Horne stepped down from his role, the school announced Thursday.

“I want to thank the leadership at Alcorn State, especially Dr. Nave, for entrusting me with the honor of guiding our athletics department,” said Horne. “I step away with a great sense of pride in what we were able to accomplish for our student-athletes, coaches, and staff during my time here. I want to express my gratitude to the loyal alumni and supporters, and our friends in the Lorman community for their unwavering passion for helping our athletic programs succeed on and off the fields of play. I walk away with excitement and enthusiasm as I look forward to the next chapter of my professional career.”

Horne has been in the role for more than seven years and oversaw significant success in football, tennis, and softball in the SWAC.

There was no reason listed for his decision.

Alcorn State has not named a replacement, but announced there will be a national search for its next athletic director.

