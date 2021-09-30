Advertisement

Bailey Haunted Fire House returns Friday

By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bailey Haunted Fire House returns Friday, October 1. The annual tradition has been a staple in the community for years.

“You go through the firehouse and then there’s a trail that weaves through the forest and some spooky buildings and who knows what,” Bailey fire chief Stanley Lucky said.

Volunteers have been working on the project for weeks and they will have their opening night, full of fear and fright, this Friday. If you’ve been before, then you might want to go again; it changes every year.

“Maybe three quarters of it is new projects and the rest are maybe those old standbys that people ask us to do,” Lucky said.

The tradition began years ago to raise money for the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department, but not as the haunted fire house that it is today. It used to be the haunted forest, but now, it’s one unique experience.

“We’ve actually given little incentives to the scene that people like the most. That generates interest among the volunteers that work up here,” Lucky said.

The 13th annual Bailey Haunted Fire House will run 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday through the month of October. Tickets are $15 for regular admission.

