Advertisement

Bus driver shortage in Lauderdale County

School bus Driver shortage
School bus Driver shortage(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County School District is dealing with a school bus driver shortage. Transporation officials say the number of qualified bus drivers started dropping significantly once covid hit, and hasn’t been able to bounce back. Typically, LCSD has roughly 150 school bus drivers, and run 98 regular routes daily. Since Covid, officials say close to 20 regular route drivers have resigned, and it’s been a challenge to fill those spots with people who are both qualified and available.

As buses sit empty due to a lack of drivers, sometimes the kids have to leave school early and current drivers may have double routes. “When we say double route, what we mean is… we have a bus driver that will have to leave early. Sometimes, it’s 30-minutes, forty-five, to an hour… to drive one bus to get those children home, and then come back and run their route at regular dismissal,” says LCSD Transportation Director, Tim Moore.

Tim says qualified teachers, faculty, and staff have pitched in to drive buses during this shortage, but he hopes it’ll come to an end soon. A driver must have a CDL and several endorsements. If interested, email Mr. Moore @ tmoore@lauderdale.k12.ms.us or contact the LCSD Operations Building.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene...
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of ATVs
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz