Bus driver shortage in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County School District is dealing with a school bus driver shortage. Transporation officials say the number of qualified bus drivers started dropping significantly once covid hit, and hasn’t been able to bounce back. Typically, LCSD has roughly 150 school bus drivers, and run 98 regular routes daily. Since Covid, officials say close to 20 regular route drivers have resigned, and it’s been a challenge to fill those spots with people who are both qualified and available.

As buses sit empty due to a lack of drivers, sometimes the kids have to leave school early and current drivers may have double routes. “When we say double route, what we mean is… we have a bus driver that will have to leave early. Sometimes, it’s 30-minutes, forty-five, to an hour… to drive one bus to get those children home, and then come back and run their route at regular dismissal,” says LCSD Transportation Director, Tim Moore.

Tim says qualified teachers, faculty, and staff have pitched in to drive buses during this shortage, but he hopes it’ll come to an end soon. A driver must have a CDL and several endorsements. If interested, email Mr. Moore @ tmoore@lauderdale.k12.ms.us or contact the LCSD Operations Building.

