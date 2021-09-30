City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2021
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DOUGLAS P FORD
|1965
|1101 RIDERWOOD DR LOT 18 BUTLER, AL
|DUI OTHER
|KAREN L GRIFFIN
|1960
|743 HICKORY GROVE RD DALEVILLE, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|ANNIE M CHISM
|1978
|612 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.