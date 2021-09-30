Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2021

Daily Docket 3
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DOUGLAS P FORD19651101 RIDERWOOD DR LOT 18 BUTLER, ALDUI OTHER
KAREN L GRIFFIN1960743 HICKORY GROVE RD DALEVILLE, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
ANNIE M CHISM1978612 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 29, 2021, at 6:00 AM to September 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

