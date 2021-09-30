Advertisement

Church hosts Bible reading marathon

Marathon runs through Saturday October 2nd
College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19N
College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19N(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 started an outdoor Bible reading marathon Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Many people from several denominations have visited the church and read chapters and books of the Bible. This event has been held previously but the church did miss 2020 because of the pandemic.

Despite the rainy weather and soggy ground, attendees said they feel blessed to participate. When asked about inspiration for the event, Paul Raley said it comes from Scripture in the book of Nehemiah.

The reading marathon will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 2. People are also welcome to come listen to the readings for the remaining days.

College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 is leading a 72-hour Bible reading marathon.
College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 is leading a 72-hour Bible reading marathon.(WTOK)

There are still spots open for people to participate as readers. Those who would like to do that may contact Raley at paulraley@comcast.net or reach him by phone 601-479-6723.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Bailey Haunted Fire House returns
Bailey Haunted Fire House returns Friday
Rush Gordon takes picture with Mayor Jimmie Smith
Building in George Reese Courts rededicated to honor Rush Gordon
Meridian Maker Faire organizers prepare for the event.
Meridian Maker Faire returns
Downtown Meridian
City of Meridian working to make downtown visually appealing