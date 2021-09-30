Church hosts Bible reading marathon
Marathon runs through Saturday October 2nd
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 started an outdoor Bible reading marathon Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
Many people from several denominations have visited the church and read chapters and books of the Bible. This event has been held previously but the church did miss 2020 because of the pandemic.
Despite the rainy weather and soggy ground, attendees said they feel blessed to participate. When asked about inspiration for the event, Paul Raley said it comes from Scripture in the book of Nehemiah.
The reading marathon will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 2. People are also welcome to come listen to the readings for the remaining days.
There are still spots open for people to participate as readers. Those who would like to do that may contact Raley at paulraley@comcast.net or reach him by phone 601-479-6723.
