Church hosts Bible reading marathon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 started an outdoor Bible reading marathon Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Many people from several denominations have visited the church and read chapters and books of the Bible. This event has been held previously but the church did miss 2020 because of the pandemic.

Despite the rainy weather and soggy ground, attendees said they feel blessed to participate. When asked about inspiration for the event, Paul Raley said it comes from Scripture in the book of Nehemiah.

“The rain is maybe one of the blessings as well. I remember when we did this in 2019, it was hot, hot, hot, and it was tough to be out here reading especially in the day time. Now the rain has come and it’s like a swamp out here but the reality is that the words are going to go forward. The rains not going to stop it. The heat’s not going to stop it. The sound out there on the highway is not going to stop it. Nothing is going to stop it. It’s going to go forth.”

The reading marathon will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 2. People are also welcome to come listen to the readings for the remaining days.

College Park United Methodist Church on Highway 19 is leading a 72-hour Bible reading marathon. (WTOK)

There are still spots open for people to participate as readers. Those who would like to do that may contact Raley at paulraley@comcast.net or reach him by phone 601-479-6723.

