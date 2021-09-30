Advertisement

COVID booster shots available at Miss. health departments

Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Appointments may now be made at all county health departments in Mississippi for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for those who qualify.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Appointments may now be made at all county health departments in Mississippi for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through here, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You may get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you are:
Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND

It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

AND you fall into one of the following categories:

Adults aged 65 years and older, OR

Long-term care facility residents, OR

Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, OR

Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure 


Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics.

Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters. MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

School bus Driver shortage
Bus driver shortage in Lauderdale County
Young athletes are now under even more stress because of the potential dangers of COVID-19.
COVID sidelines student athletes
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button
Addiction Therapy at the Touch of a Button