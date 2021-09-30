COVID booster shots available at Miss. health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Appointments may now be made at all county health departments in Mississippi for booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for those who qualify.

Appointments can be made through here, or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

You may get a booster shot of Pfizer vaccine if you are: Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND



It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.



AND you fall into one of the following categories:



Adults aged 65 years and older, OR



Long-term care facility residents, OR



Adults aged 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, OR



Adults aged 18 and older in certain occupations that increase their risk of exposure





Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.



Please note: COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics.





Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters. MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available, if you have received prior shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

