COVID sidelines student athletes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Student athletes are under a lot of pressure to succeed. Young athletes are now under even more stress because of the potential dangers of COVID-19.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 258 as the daily average number of hospitalized children diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week of September 20th. Of that number are student athletes.

How will the virus impact these kids as they continue to play the sports they’ve grown to love?

“COVID—of course, we all know can have effects on the hearts and lungs,” Pediatrician at Rush Health Systems, Rachel Hull said. “One of the things we do worry about in our children is a condition called Myocarditis which is actually inflammation of the middle layer of the heart.”

Hull also mentions Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children can be related to COVID-19.

Doctor Hull says the condition has landed some children in the ICU.

“Every person’s body is different. You have some children that recover quickly, and they do fine as if they never had it. But you do have those other children who have more complications—like those in adults.”

Some student athletes don’t meet the vaccine recommendations or qualifications. Others didn’t qualify when they contracted the virus.

Health experts say it’s important for qualified children to get the vaccine.

The pandemic hit many local high school athletic problems hard. Nearly half of the Philadelphia High School football team was forced to quarantine last year before the vaccines were rolled out. Head coach, David Frey says his players are back, but the reminder is still there.

“I work with the starters and the JV. That was our starters on defense and just everywhere. Special teams—me catching it kind of hurt everything,” Frey said.

Student athletes can still recover from COVID-19. But everybody is different. Scott Gibson is the Athletic Director at Clarkdale High School. Gibson says he’s seen changes in his athletes that have returned from their battle with COVID-19.

“But the main thing we have seen with students coming back is just the fatigue aspect of it,” Scott Gibson, Athletic Director at Clarkdale said. “The conditioning—with the few that we’ve had that’s what we’ve dealt with.”

Athletic directors across East Mississippi are working behind the scenes to keep students from being sidelined as fall sports resume.

Athletic Director at Philadelphia High School, Danielle Spurlock says, “We make sure to take into consideration that they have just come back and that they may not be up to 100-percent. So, we let them go as far as they can go. We kind of let it be onto them. We never want to risk any health problems by pushing them so hard. So, if they say they need to take a break or take a breather—we absolutely allow that.”

Health professionals recommend athletes follow the CDC guidelines to stay safe on the field and in the classroom.

“They take the time to heal and that they actually see a doctor before they return back to sports because anytime that your body goes through a period of deep conditioning—it can take you a while to get back to where you should be,” Hull said.

Doctor Hull also warns returning to the field or court too soon can be dangerous for young, developing bodies.

Pfizer is almost ready to authorize a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. That vaccine could be rolled out before Thanksgiving.

Health experts say student athletes that are unable to get vaccinated at this point should wear face masks and follow CDC guidelines. They also say it’s important for their teammates who can get vaccinated to do so.

