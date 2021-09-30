Crimenet 09_27_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chelcee Rae Varnado.

Varnado is a 32-year-old white female who stands approximately 5′ in height, weighing 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Varnado can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

