Crimenet 09_27_21
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Chelcee Rae Varnado.
Varnado is a 32-year-old white female who stands approximately 5′ in height, weighing 120 pounds.
She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with being in possession of a controlled substance.
If you know where Varnado can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
