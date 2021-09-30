Advertisement

Crimenet 09_30_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Lynn Dixon.

Dixon is a 37-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′1″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with one count of motor vehicle theft and three counts of credit card fraud.

If you know where Dixon can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

