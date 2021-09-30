ECCC return home to face Pearl River

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors return home as they clash against Pearl River on Thursday.

The Warriors got a great win against Southwest as Desmond Williams blocked a potential Southwest go-ahead field goal with just two minutes remaining in the contest. Michael Coats Jr.would scoop the live ball and ran it 86 yards to bring the game to its 21-13 finale and give East Central their first win of the season.

The game between the Wildcats and Warriors looks to be a defensive showing as both have been the bright sports for their respective teams. In three games, Pearl River has gotten two defensive touchdowns to complement their offense, while the Warriors are second in the conference in sacks with 14. The defense for East Central is also ranked second with seven fumble recoveries and six interceptions.

Defense for the Warriors is Ke’Sean Johnson as he continues to rank nationally with five sacks on the year, third- best in the NJCAA, and MACCC leader.

Pearl River leads the series 6-4 over the last 10 seasons, while the Warriors have won two of the last three meetings and in three of the last four seasons, ECCC’s game against Pearl River has been the highest offensive score for the Warriors.

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 6:30 pm at East Central.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.