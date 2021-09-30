Advertisement

Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

(Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 16-year-old was killed Wednesday in what was possibly an accidental shooting involving his mother, according to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home near Soso on Wednesday evening.

The news release said the shooting involved a mother and son and may have be accidental.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the teen as Jakeyleous Mykel Smith.

Hall said Smith was shot in the abdomen and rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. Jakeyleous was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:30 p.m., Hall said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene...
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of ATVs
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases