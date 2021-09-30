Advertisement

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler

"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as the show opened Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after being closed in early 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda made an adorable “absence note” video for a high school senior’s history teacher.

WSB reported Miranda made the video for Luke Stevens during a surprise visit to another high schooler’s birthday party.

Miranda said in the video that he and Stevens would discuss many historical topics that are covered in “Hamilton.”

“I’m sorry he can’t be in U.S. history class, but he’s with me right now, and we’re going to go over Bill of Rights and anything you may be covering right now,” Miranda said.

Stevens’ mother said on Instagram that she believed Miranda was in town to raise money for voters’ rights.

“Hamilton” is playing at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta through Sept. 26.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1
Training at Sandflat Facility
Multiple agencies learn latest techniques in search and rescue
Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl in Alabama
A police car.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies