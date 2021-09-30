Multiple agencies learn latest techniques in search and rescue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency management personnel, law enforcement and first responders from across Mississippi are in the Queen City this week at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.

They are taking part in fundamentals of search and rescue classes that started Monday and run through Friday afternoon. The students headed outdoors Thursday in training scenarios to practice for their final assessment.

“It teachers people the structure of a search and why we don’t want just everybody that lives in that particular area to just rush into the woods and start doing a hasty search,” said Odie Barrett, LEMA Director of Lauderdale County. “You’re getting rid of evidence and you’re getting rid of scent. When we flood the woods with a lot of people, we’re mingling everybody’s scent together.”

“Our instructor pool has sat and we have rehashed the search we had last week for the young man out in Bailey,” said Doug Stephens, Public Safety Director for the City of Meridian. “We’ve actually rehashed some of the other searches that have gone on in the state just as instructors to keep ourselves sharp. You also have these students that have been out in these searches and they come in here and learn a new skill set and this skill set is what we hope will bring somebody home safely.”

There are 14 students taking part in this week’s training which is a bi-annual event.

