Advertisement

Multiple agencies learn latest techniques in search and rescue

Training at Sandflat Facility
Training at Sandflat Facility(wtok)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emergency management personnel, law enforcement and first responders from across Mississippi are in the Queen City this week at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.

They are taking part in fundamentals of search and rescue classes that started Monday and run through Friday afternoon. The students headed outdoors Thursday in training scenarios to practice for their final assessment.

“It teachers people the structure of a search and why we don’t want just everybody that lives in that particular area to just rush into the woods and start doing a hasty search,” said Odie Barrett, LEMA Director of Lauderdale County. “You’re getting rid of evidence and you’re getting rid of scent. When we flood the woods with a lot of people, we’re mingling everybody’s scent together.”

“Our instructor pool has sat and we have rehashed the search we had last week for the young man out in Bailey,” said Doug Stephens, Public Safety Director for the City of Meridian. “We’ve actually rehashed some of the other searches that have gone on in the state just as instructors to keep ourselves sharp. You also have these students that have been out in these searches and they come in here and learn a new skill set and this skill set is what we hope will bring somebody home safely.”

There are 14 students taking part in this week’s training which is a bi-annual event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl in Alabama
A police car.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Bruce Davis, left, and Damion Rose, right, walked off a work detail Sept. 23 in Clarke County....
Second inmate who walked off work detail in custody